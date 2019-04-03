U.S. Air Force Airman Herchelle C. Hoover graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Hoover is the daughter of Michelle S. and Herman C. Hoover, of Millville.
She is a 2018 graduate of Millville Senior High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Matt Roman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is a 2016 graduate of Millville Senior High School.