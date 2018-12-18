U.S. Air Force Airman Cainan S. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Johnson is the son of Christopher M. Johnson, of Egg Harbor Township.
He is a 2018 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Ronino G. Borja graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Borja is the son of Rowena Borja, of Egg Harbor Township.
He is a 2018 graduate of Atlantic City High School.