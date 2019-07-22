U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Mia C. O’Neill graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
O’Neill is the daughter of Christina O’Neill, of Galloway Township, and Francisco O’Neill, of Egg Harbor City.
The airman is a 2018 graduate of Absegami High School in Galloway Township.