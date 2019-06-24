U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Donovin E. Piana graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is a 2018 graduate of Barnegat High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Francky Sinouis graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Sinouis is the son of Guerlyne and Fritz Sinouis, of Pleasantville. He is a 2016 graduate of Pleasantville High School.