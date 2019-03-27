U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Emma M. Nickerson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Nickerson is the daughter of Patti E. and Shannon H. Nickerson, and sister of Megan A. Nickerson, of Egg Harbor Township, and granddaughter of Edward L. Meehan, of Athol, Massachusetts.
She is a 2016 graduate of Cedar Creek High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Alexzandra A. Mcfarlane graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Mcfarlane is the daughter of Augustina E. and Asher A. Emetanjo, of Mays Landing, and sister of Dumebi Emetanjo, of Orange.
She is a 2015 graduate of Oakcrest High School.