U.S. Air Force Airman Emily A. Ruehle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ruehle is the daughter of Ruth and Michael Ruehle, of Little Egg Harbor Township. She is a 2018 graduate of Pinelands Regional High School.