U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman April M. Clifton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Clifton is the daughter of Melissa A. and Clifford E. Clifton, of Millville.
She is a 2015 graduate of Millville High School.
