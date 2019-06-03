U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Gaige L. Bobbitt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Bobbitt is the son of Dave and Judith Costantino, of Marmora.
He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Atlantic Cape Community College.