Atlantic
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
VIM seeks volunteers: Volunteers in Medicine needs volunteers to help staff its free health care clinic to serve uninsured members of the community in the Family Service Association building at English Creek Road in Egg Harbor Township. Administrative and medical volunteers are needed. For information, call Annmarie Graham at 609-867-6384 or email volunteerac@vimsj.org.
Community FoodBank seeks volunteers: The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, seeks volunteers to support its mission of combatting hunger in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Volunteers are needed to work in the organization’s Egg Harbor Township Community Access Pantry. The FoodBank also offers volunteer opportunities in its mobile pantries and in food packing and sorting and office support. The FoodBank is located at 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-383-8843, ext. 114 or visit CFBNJ.org/Volunteer.
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Hospice volunteers needed: Heartland Hospice is looking for dedicated, caring volunteers with an interest in visiting hospice patients and their families in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. Volunteers offer support, companionship and practical, compassionate help for patients and families. Office help for the agency is also needed. A flexible schedule for volunteer training is offered throughout the year. For more information, call the volunteer coordinator at 609-641-4675.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed are volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
New AMVETS post seeks members: Military veterans are now represented by AMVETS Post 21, serving Cape May County. The group received its charter in June. AMVETS is open to any active or retired member of any branch of service, including National Guard and Reservists, Coast Guard and WWII Merchant Marines. The group meets 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Avalon Links Restaurant in Cape May Court House. Members also are needed for the Ladies Auxiliary Post, which is in the process of forming. For more information, call 540-435-9268 or email amvets21@post.com.
Free services for senior adults: The county offers senior and wellness centers available at no cost to residents. The facilities are at the Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Ave.; the Upper Township Senior & Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Palermo; the North Wildwood Senior Center, 10th Street and Central Avenue; and the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road, Villas. All centers are open Monday through Friday during the day and offer games, coffee, nutrition, conversation and exercise. Lunch is served daily at each site at 11:30 a.m. if you make a reservation the day before. For more information, call 609-399-0055 for Ocean City, 609-390-9409 for Upper Township, 609-729-5611 for North Wildwood and 609-886-5161 for Villas. Transportation to either site is available. Call the Cape May County Fare-Free Transportation Office at 609-889-3700.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Music River Music monthly salon concerts continues Jan. 13 with a performance by pianist Norma Meyer. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 or visit mauricerivermusic.com. Other concerts will be held Feb. 24, by pianist Allison Franzetti; March 24, by clarinetist Christopher Di Santo and friends; and April 7, by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura.
County Store at the mall: The County Store, a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office, is open to the community at the Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and voter registration. The county library also offers assistance and some services from 4 to 7 p.m. most Thursdays. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Ocean
Singing Santa Holiday Show: The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its Holiday Show Dec. 15 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 6 p.m. The program features a live stage concert of bluegrass, country, and traditional music by regional bands from the tri-state area. During the 8 p.m. musical set, Albert Hall’s singing Santa will a lead a Christmas sing-along with all the children as part of his band. Santa will have a gift for children 11 years and under. Gifts and special holiday food may be purchased. No alcoholic beverages or smoking allowed. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 11 and younger. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra at OCC: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Ocean County College Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts in Toms River. Tickets are $30-$39, and can be purchased at grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.