Atlantic
Nominations sought for Atlantic Cape distinguished alumni: Atlantic Cape Community College’s Alumni Association Advisory Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through professional, personal, public or community-based accomplishments. Visit atlantic.edu/alumni to nominate a graduate by Feb. 1. For more information, call Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or email kjackson@atlantic.edu.
Explorer Post for Environmental Careers: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority Explorer Post offers young people a chance to learn about environmental career fields. Meetings are open to all high school students ages 14 to 18. The group meets at the facility’s main property at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com.
Cape May
Coffee Fridays for grandparents: Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are invited to come for coffee and conversation from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The event is hosted by the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group. There is no charge for this program, however, RSVP is requested. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or 609-813-3901 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Singing Santa Holiday Show: The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its Holiday Show on Dec. 15 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. Doors open 6 p.m. The program features a live stage concert of bluegrass, country, and traditional music by regional bands from the tri-state area. During the 8 p.m. musical set, Albert Hall’s singing Santa will a lead a Christmas sing-along. Santa will have gifts for children 11 years and under. No alcoholic beverages or smoking allowed. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 11 and younger. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Holiday toy and coat drive: Stafford Township PBA Local 297 and the Stafford Recreation Department is conducting its annual gift drive through Dec. 21. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, age-appropriate gifts, gift cards or certificates, or winter coats of all sizes for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, may be dropped off at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., weekdays during business hours or anytime at the Police Department, 260 E. Bay Ave. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573, or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583, or visit StaffordNJ.Gov.