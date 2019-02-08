Atlantic
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Atlantic County SPCA offers discounted services: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265 or 609-927-9059.
ACBA dinner: The Atlantic County Bar Association will host a legislative dinner Feb. 27 at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guest speakers include Sen. Christopher Brown, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. Tickets are $55. For more information, call Tamara Lamb, ACBA executive director, at 609-345-3444 or email Tamara.Lamb@atcobar.org.
Cape May
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Municipal Building, 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood. For information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/rabies.shtml.
County Coffee Chat: Area residents can meet with Freeholders Jeff Pierson and Marie Hayes and ask questions related to county government from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Yianni’s Cafe, inside the Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave. The event is free and sponsored by the Cape May County Freeholder Board. Freeholders will appear in other municipalities to make it easier for all county residents to speak with their elected officials. Future dates will be announced.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts continues Feb. 17 with a performance by pianists Allison Franzetti and Carlos Franzetti. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com. Future concerts will be held March 24 by clarinetist Christopher Di Santo with violinist Ruotao Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel; and April 7 by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura.
Legends Award ceremony: The Cumberland County Legends committee will hold its 2019 event March 30 at The Grove at Centerton. The honorees are Paul J. Ritter III, Dr. Satish Shah and Jennifer Webb-McCraw. The event includes dinner, music and raffles. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit the Complete Care Family Health Foundation. For information, call Karla Laws at 856-451-4700, ext. 2071.
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Southern Ocean
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. An opening reception and potluck featuring live music will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is BYOB. For information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.