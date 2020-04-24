NAMI meets online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a family support group meeting Monday for area participants to attend using their home computers or telephones/cell phones. The correct time is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive an email with Zoom and phone links. Call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. In addition, there will be a meeting May 11 as well as an educational program for individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse. For more information, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com
Breaking
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.