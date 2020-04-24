NAMI meets online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a family support group meeting Monday for area participants to attend using their home computers or telephones/cell phones. The correct time is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive an email with Zoom and phone links. Call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. In addition, there will be a meeting May 11 as well as an educational program for individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse. For more information, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com

