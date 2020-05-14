Atlantic
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Atlantic Cape Community College offers Workforce Development Webinars: Atlantic Cape’s Workforce Development Division is offering a variety of certification, certificate, and professional training programs to support the residents and businesses of Atlantic and Cape May counties. Free informational sessions to discuss these programs are now being offered. Webinars will take place various days and times through May 21. Registration is free. For more information, visit Atlantic.edu/FreeWebinars.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: The Freeholder Boards of Atlantic and Cape May counties recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The resolution was sponsored and supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May. NAMI, a national organization, provides free programs of support, education and advocacy for families and those affected by mental illness. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit NAMIAC.org.
JFS & JCC Golf Tournament rescheduled: The 7th annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 1 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The event is a joint effort of Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center to raise funds for agency programs and services. The 18-hole tournament will also include on-course contests. Registration begins 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner. For ticket or sponsorship opportunities, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144. For information, visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany Applications are due by June 1. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County providing new ‘virtual’ groups: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its “Virtual Community Wellness Center” with a calendar containing new and existing groups, provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. The virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered until recently when social distancing was required. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cell phone. The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery. Other groups being offered are substance use, mental wellness, grief and hoarding disorder. There are also meetings for family members with a loved one living with mental illness or who is in recovery. All meetings are free. For more information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Memorial Day service canceled: Organizers announced this year’s Memorial Day service at Godfrey Memorial Park in Seaville is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to Grow Small Fruits at Home virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host a free virtual workshop, via Webex at 10 a.m. May 21. The presenter will be Gary C. Pavlis, Atlantic County Agriculture Agent. Participants will learn about growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and grapes, proper planting and pruning techniques, and the best varieties to grow in Cape May County. Pest and disease control also will be discussed. For more information, email Jen Sawyer at sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sister fundraiser: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties invites the community to join facebook for its annual fundraising event Friday, May 15. Redubbed “The No Show Big Night,” it will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Pianist and singer Darin MacDonald will provide entertainment. To join the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/SouthJerseyBigs/live_videos/. For more information, visit southjerseybigs.org.
”Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering in a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters is postponed until Sept. 24. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
