Atlantic
Greenidge Funeral Homes offers scholarships: Atlantic County students who identify as either Native American, African American, Hispanic or Asian American and are currently enrolled or accepted at Boston University’s Sargent College, Mercer County Community College, Funeral Service Program, Morehouse University, Morgan State University, Rowan University, Syracuse University, Temple University or West Virginia State University are invited to apply for a scholarship offered by Greenidge Funeral Homes and the Greenidge family. The deadline to apply is Monday. For more details, call 609-345-6305.
Cape May
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Cumberland
Sen. Booker holds mobile office hours: Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cumberland County Fair, 3301 Carmel Road, Millville. They will answer questions, help with issues residents may have with federal agencies and provide informational resources about healthcare, social security, veterans’ services, consumer protection and other topics.
‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children will return to downtown Vineland for five consecutive Fridays during the summer. They will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26 on Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. They are free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.