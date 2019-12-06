Atlantic
ACUA food drive: Atlantic County residents are asked to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s 29th annual Holiday Food Drive. The food drive will take place through Friday. All food collected will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location. To participate, fill any bag or box with your donation and leave at the curb on your recycling day. Atlantic County residents not serviced through the ACUA curbside recycling program may participate by bringing their donations to the ACUA facility at 6700 Delilah Road, or to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey at 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/FoodDrive.
Ken the Magician show at Lake Lenape Park catering hall: All ages are invited to watch Ken the Magician for a free one-hour show starting 3:30 Sunday at the Lake Lenape Park catering hall, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing. The show is sponsored by the Atlantic County Division of Parks. To register to attend, cal 609-625-1897 or email pleis_kathleen@aclink.org.
Cape May
Kids’ Holiday Palooza: Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is sponsoring a holiday-themed event for youth in kindergarten through third grade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The event will provide five hours of activities, including lunch and an afternoon holiday movie. The program is open to all children, you do not have to be in 4-H to attend. The cost to attend is $20 per child. To register, call 609- 465-5115, ext. 3607 or visit cmc4h.com.
