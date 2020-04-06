Atlantic
22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament: The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled for May 30. This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities. To request a registration form or for more information, email brutusboy6665@aol.com.
Cape May
Vendors wanted for 2020 county fair: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation is seeking vendors for this summer’s 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House–South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Applications are available for commercial and food concessions, nonprofit fundraisers or educational displays. For fees and application information, call Lisa at 609-780-3088 or visit cmc4hfairvendors@gmail.com.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters originally scheduled for April 30 has been changed to Sept. 24, organizers announced. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weaver’s Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. April 17 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@ stockton-edu.com.
Masons offer scholarship: Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cape May
Cumberland
‘Dine the Ave’ gift card giveaway: Forty people will each win a $25 card to any of 18 restaurants in the monthlong Dine the Ave Restaurant Gift Card Giveaway, organized by Main Street Vineland in cooperation with New Jersey’s Heartland and with sponsorship by Century Savings Bank. The new promotion encourages support for downtown Vineland restaurants, organizers said. Most of the participating restaurants offer takeout or use delivery services. For more information on how to enter, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz or facebook.com/ mainstreetvineland.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to dispose of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
