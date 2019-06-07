Atlantic
Garden Talk series at ACUA Community Garden: Experienced and beginner gardeners are welcome to participate in the next Garden Talk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority outdoor garden in the Environmental Park, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. The program will move inside in case of rain. Master Gardener Belinda Chester will discuss square foot gardening, a method of maximizing planting space to grow vegetables in small spaces. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com.
Cape May
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.