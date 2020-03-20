Atlantic
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. April 17 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed: The ACWHF announced the 2020 induction ceremony has been rescheduled from March 26 to June 25 at the Atlantic City Country Club, One Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. All reservations already made will be honored for the new date. For information, call Melissa Phillips at 609-204-0600 or email SWAPforrent@yahool.com.
22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament: The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for May 30. This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities. The tournament will feature $1,200 in cash prizes ($500 for first) and 12 noncash prizes. A free awards banquet will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township at end of event. Categories this year: Heaviest fluke, $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third; Junior angler fluke, kids 14 and younger, $100 prize; Heaviest bluefish, $100 prize; $100 door prize. To request a registration form or for more information, email BrutusBoy6665@aol.com.
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Cumberland
Boys & Girls Clubs benefits from Acme reusable bag program: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County has been selected as a beneficiary of the Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program for the month of April at the Vineland store on Main Road, Chris Volker, BGC executive director announced recently. The BGC will receive a $1 donation each time the $3 reusable bag is purchased, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag. For information, call 856-696-4190 or visit bgccumberland.org.
Southern Ocean
OCC donating perishable food on campus while closed: With the move to online instruction and remote business practices due to COVID-19, Ocean County College has directed its food service provider to gather all perishable foods on campus for delivery by OCC Foundation volunteers to The B.E.A.T. Center of Ocean County to help families and individuals facing hardships caused by the health pandemic.
LBIF closes facilities: Officials at the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Scienes announce they are closing facilities to the public as a precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19 until at least March 31. For more information, visit lbifoundation.org.
Ocean County Library cancels programs: Due to concerns about COVID-19, the Ocean County Library is cancelling all library programs, outreach and meetings, and the use of library meeting rooms and spaces by outside groups, through March 31. Due dates of all books and materials are extended and late fines will be waited. For more information, visit theocean-countylibrary.org.
