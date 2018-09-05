Atlantic
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Both sessions will be held at the CASA Office, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Atlantic, Cape May Democrats form new partnership: Cape May County Democratic Chairman Brendan Sciarra and Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman announced the formation of Cape-Atlantic Democratic Unity, a partnership between the Democratic Committees in the two counties to foster growth of the political party in South Jersey. The club will feature joint fundraising and voter contact efforts to help recruit candidates, enact good public policy and to help individual municipal Democratic organizations grow. For more information or to get involved, email capeatlanticdemocratic-unity@gmail.com.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brain-research.
Gilda’s Club hosts lunch and learn: Gilda’s Club South Jersey will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 19 at Gilda’s satellite location at the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, in the AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Egg Harbor Township. Kathryn Thomas, supervisor, Oncology Clinical Research, AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, will discuss how clinical trials have led to advances in the field of oncology, including new and improved cancer treatments. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include a light lunch. RSVP is required. For information, call 609-407-4788 or email debora.mento@atlanticare.org.
Cape May
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University, Atlantic City Campus, beginning Sept. 27. For information, call Pam Kaithern, executive director, at 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed@gmail.com.
Cumberland
NAMI hosts guest speaker: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept 17 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, which will become the new permanent location for NAMI meetings. The guest speaker will be Doris Cunningham, program director of Intensive Family Support Services at the Cumberland County Guidance Center. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. New students must register in person, and new full-time students must complete orientation prior to registering. Evening and weekend classes are held on the main campus in Toms River, at the Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, and at off-campus locations throughout Ocean County. For information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.
OCC Golf Classic: Golfers are invited to sign up for the Ocean County College Foundation’s 2018 Golf Classic Tee Off for Scholarships on Oct. 9 at the Pine Barrens Golf Club in Jackson. The entry fee is $325 per player and includes brunch, use of driving range, green fees, golf cart, and a golf gift. An awards and cocktail reception in the clubhouse will follow the tournament. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. For information, call 732-255-0492.