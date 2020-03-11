AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at various locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties in March. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729. The schedule in Atlantic County is: March 12 — AtlantiCare HealthPlex, Atlantic City; March 18 — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, Pleasantville; March 23 — AtlantiCare Women’s Forum, PAL Building, Atlantic City; March 24 — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, Atlantic City; March 25 — Atlantic County Health Department, Northfield; March 26 — Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, Hammonton; in Cape May County: March 13 at the Woodbine Development Center; and in Cumberland County: March 19 at the Downtown Grocery & Deli in Vineland and March 27 at Rock of Salvation Church in Vineland.
