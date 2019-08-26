Atlantic
ACUA wind farm tours: Stop by the Atlantic County Utilties Authority’s facility for a free tour of the Jersey Atlantic Wind Farm from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 30. The one-hour tour includes a view of the wind turbines. The tour is open to all ages, but may be more appropriate for kids ages 8 and older. No reservations are required, but participants should arrive by noon. The ACUA is located at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com/SummerTours.
Marijuana and teenage brain development presentation: Nikki Nichols, a substance use navigator, will lead a discussion on studies and concerns about marijuana use during adolescence from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. The presentation is free and open to the public. Nichols is a member of the speaker’s bureau of the Atlantic County Children’s Inter-Agency Coordinating Council, which provides presentations for community groups on a variety of topics related to children’s mental health, substance use and developmental disability services. For more information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 4507 or email granato_kathryn@aclink.org.
Stockton gallery fall exhibits feature sculpture, images of loss: Sculpture by Philadelphia artist Karyn Olivier and an exhibit curated by New Jersey artist Ryann Casey will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery from Sept. 4 to Nov. 12. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public. The gallery is located in L-Wing and open from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Olivier’s exhibit, “When I See It,” consists of five sculptures and will be stationed in the gallery’s lower level. She will give two free walking gallery talks on Sept. 25 at noon and 2:30 p.m. The abridged noon talk will be approximately 20 minutes. The 2:30 p.m. talk will last about 45 minutes. Casey’s “No Cure for Mourning,” is a group exhibition of over 20 artists and a variety of visual media, and will be stationed in the gallery’s upper level. Casey will give a free walking gallery talk 4 p.m. Oct. 16. For more information, call 609-652-4566.
Cape May
Open registration for the Cape May Waves Youth Swim Team: The Cape May Recreation Department is taking registration for its competitive Cape May Waves Swim Team for children ages 5 to 18. The first practice, along with tryouts and evaluations, will be held Sept. 23 at the Cape May City Elementary School pool. Swimmers must be registered to attend the first practice. A mandatory parents meeting will be held Sept. 26. For a registration form, visit Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave., or visit CapeMayCity.com. For more information, call 609-884-9565.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of iPods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and iTunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; The Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; or the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.