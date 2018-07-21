Atlantic
Youth travel baseball tryouts: The Atlantic County Outlaws 9U independent youth travel baseball team will hold free tryouts from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 and Aug. 5 at Gabriel Memorial Field 1, 200 Deurer St., Galloway Township. Players should arrive by 9:50 a.m. The tryouts are for all current and new players born after May 1, 2009, for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 teams. For more information, visit acoutlaws.com or email Coach Pete at pete@acoutlaws.com.
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs from July 23 to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Cape May
New farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s Cape May County campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For visitor and vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic.edu/capemay.
Cumberland
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Library staff will be available for assistance and residents may return library materials or arrange to pick up materials there. The County Store is a satellite location of the Cumberland County Clerk’s office. Services offered include passports, passport photos, notary services, business name registration, veterans cards and elections. For more information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.
Ocean
Seashore Open House Tour: Tour six of Long Beach Island’s most unique homes during the Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences’ 52nd annual Seashore Open House Tour from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 the day of the tour. For information, visit lbifoundation.org.