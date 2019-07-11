Atlantic
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit eight locations in July. The schedule is: July 16 — Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Hammonton; July 18 — Arc of Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township; July 22 — Holy Redeemer Home Care & Hospice, Egg Harbor Township; July 23— Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. For information, call the scheduling department at 609-677-XRAY (9729) to make an appointment and to confirm hours of operation for specific locations.
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Cumberland
‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children will return to downtown Vineland for five consecutive Fridays during the summer. They will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12, 19 and 26 on Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. They are free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of iPods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and iTunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at several locations throughout the township. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.