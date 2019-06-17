Atlantic
Ranch Hope Auxiliary luncheon: Ranch Hope Auxiliary 13 will hold a luncheon from noon to 2:30 p.m. June 25 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 609-476-3250.
Submariners wanted: The South Jersey Submarine Association invites service members who served on a U.S. military submarine to join the organization. For more information, call Cmdr. Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.
Atlantic County SPCA: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265 or 609-927-9059.
Cape May
Dems hold mobile office hours: Staff from the offices of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam, all Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, will be on site from 1 to 4 p.m. June 21 at School House Office Park, 211 S. Main St., Cape May Court House, to answer questions, help with issues residents may have with federal agencies and provide informational resources about healthcare, social security, veterans’ services, consumer protection and other topics. The public is welcome.
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Cumberland
Downtown Vineland military mural project kickoff: Main Street Vineland seeks public financial support for a military mural project, to be part of a larger initiative to beautify the walls of select downtown buildings with murals. The mural will honor the active members of all five branches of the military, as well as veterans and POWs. The muralist will be artist George Perez. The public is invited 10 a.m. June 20 at the southwest mini-park to learn about the fundraising campaign. In case of rain, the event will take place in Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave. A brief description of the project will be given at that time, the muralist will be introduced, and a mock-up of the mural artwork will be shown. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Running the Ave 5K: Main Street Vineland and Second Capital Running announce that registration is open for the first sanctioned Running The Ave 5K, to take place in downtown Vineland, starting 9 a.m. June 23. The event will be held rain or shine. Medals will be awarded in different categories. Registration is $20 per runner. To register, go to TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of Vineland’s historic downtown. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, call 856-794-8653.