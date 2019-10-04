Atlantic
Free bagel day for vets: Manhattan Bagel Company will offer a free bagel and cream cheese to all veterans at participating locations Nov. 11. Veterans must present their identification, and no additional purchase is required. Stores in the Atlantic City area are located in Northfield and Mays Landing. For more information, visit locations.manhattanbagel.com/us/nj.
Stockton gallery fall exhibits feature sculpture, images of loss: Sculpture by Philadelphia artist Karyn Olivier and an exhibit curated by New Jersey artist Ryann Casey will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 12. Both exhibitions are free and open to the public. The gallery is located in L-Wing and open from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Olivier’s exhibit, “When I See It,” consists of five sculptures and will be stationed in the gallery’s lower level. Casey’s “No Cure for Mourning,” is a group exhibition of over 20 artists and a variety of visual media, and will be stationed in the gallery’s upper level. Casey will give a free walking gallery talk 4 p.m. Oct. 16. For more information, call 609-652-4566.
Cape May
Grandparent support group meeting: The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group’s next meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. Grandchildren are welcome. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Oct. 9. New families are invited to attend. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Mosquito warning: The Cape May County Health Department is warning residents to keep taking precautions against mosquito-borne diseases. This year, the Department of Mosquito Control detected West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in mosquito collections sampled July through September. For more information, visit cmchealth.net.
Cape May
Arts studio tour: The Artists Guild of the Cape will host its second annual studio tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, rain or shine. Locations are from Somers Point to Cape May Point, from Wildwood to Woodbine. There will be about 33 artists and 26 studios open each day for free. For more information, call Stan Sperlak at 609-827-6423 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
