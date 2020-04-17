Atlantic
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County providing new ‘virtual’ groups: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its “Virtual Community Wellness Center” with a calendar containing new and existing groups, provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. The virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered until recently when social distancing was required. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cell phone. The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery. Other groups being offered are substance use, mental wellness, grief and hoarding disorder. There are also meetings for family members with a loved one living with mental illness or who is in recovery. All meetings are free. For more information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship available: The annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle school and high school students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties to provide aspiring musicians a chance to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15.For the required information, criteria and the application, visit southjerseyjazz.org/scholarships.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
4-H Fair canceled: The Cape May County 4-H Foundation announced this summer’s 2020 4-H Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 directives. Foundation directors and 4-H staff are working to create socially distanced fair experiences for 4-H youth such as 4-H Fair project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to a recent news release. A mini fair is being planned for the fall on the 4-H fairgrounds. For up to date information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
‘Cheers! Cape May County’ program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”
Cumberland
Boys & Girls Clubs benefits from Acme reusable bag program: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County has been selected as a beneficiary of the Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program through April at the Vineland store on Main Road, Chris Volker, BGC executive director announced recently. The BGC will receive a $1 donation each time the $3 reusable bag is purchased, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag. For information, call 856-696-4190 or visit bgccumberland.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.