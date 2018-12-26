Atlantic
Volunteer nurses needed: Volunteers in Medicine in Egg Harbor Township is in need of volunteer nurses for its free clinic in the Family Service Association building on English Creek Road. Variable days and hours are available. You must have a current New Jersey nursing license. For more information, call 609-867-6384 or email lpancoast@vimsj.org.
Cape May
Soroptimist brunch: Fins Bar and Grille at 142 Decatur St., Cape May, will host a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, with half of the profits donated to the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County. In addition to the menu, there will be live music. For information, call Sherrie Hanagan, club president, at 609-846-3690 or visit SICMC.com.
Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts continues Jan. 13 with a performance by pianist Norma Meyer. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 or visit mauricerivermusic.com. Future concerts will be held Feb. 24, by pianist Allison Franzetti; March 24, by clarinetist Christopher Di Santo and friends; and April 7, by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura.
NAMI support meetings: NAMI Cumberland County, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, holds monthly support meetings from 7 to 9 p.m. third Mondays at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. The meeting will include concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For information, call 856-691-9234.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.