Atlantic
NAMI meets online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a family support group meeting from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Monday for participants to attend using their home computers or phones. Registration is required to receive an email with Zoom and phone links. Call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. In addition, there will be a meeting May 11 as well as an educational program for individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse. For more information, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940. or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15. For eligibility requirements, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament: The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for May 30. This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities. To request a registration form or for more information, email BrutusBoy6665@aol.com.
Cumberland
‘Dine the Ave’ gift card giveaway: Forty people will each win a $25 card to any of 18 restaurants in the Dine the Ave Restaurant Gift Card Giveaway, organized by Main Street Vineland in cooperation with New Jersey’s Heartland and with sponsorship by Century Savings Bank. The promotion continues through April 30. Most of the participating restaurants offer take out or use delivery services. For more information on how to enter, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz or facebook.com/ mainstreetvineland.
