Atlantic
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Free workshops for families with children living with I/DD: The Arc of Atlantic County has announced a series of free family workshops to provide education and resources available to families who have a child living with an intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD.) The following workshops are being offered: March 30 — Transitioning from School to Adult Life; April 6 — Housing Supports; April 20 — Guardianships and Special Needs Trusts. All workshops will be held from 6 7:30 p.m. at The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township. The workshops are free but registration is required. RSVP is needed for each workshop no later than one week prior to the scheduled date. For information, call Allison Preston at 609-485-0800, ext. 161 or visit thearcatlantic.org.
Cape May
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the Woodbine Development Center on March 13. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Canine Good Citizen Test: Canine Good Citizen (CGC) and Advance CGC testing for area dogs will be conducted by the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club 7 p.m. March 17. The cost for each test is a $15 donation. Registration is requested by emailing cmcdotc@comcast.net or call 609-827-5256. The test will be held at the 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House-Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House. For information on the test requirements, visit AKC.org.
Southern Ocean
Library hosts 12th annual prom dress drive: The Ocean County Library’s annual prom dress drive will be held through March 13. All branches are accepting gently-used or new prom dresses and tuxedos during regular business hours. The drive will provide formal attire at no charge to middle and high school aged students for their schools’ spring formal events. Accessories, shoes, purses or bridesmaid’s dresses are not needed at this time. Giveaways will take place at the Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., from 3 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 2; and at the Little Egg Harbor branch, 290 Mathistown Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 and 8. You do not have to register for this free event. For more information, call 732-349-6200.
or visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
/events.
