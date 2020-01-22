Atlantic
Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority will host the Rutgers Environmental Stewards Training in Egg Harbor Township beginning Jan. 28. The Rutgers Environmental Stewards Program educates the public about the science behind pressing environmental issues and helps participants create positive change in their communities. Optional field trips to environmentally significant sites around the state are included. Classes are held Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., through June 9. To register, visit ACUA.com/Stewards.
Free dental care for children: Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers will host the Give Kids A Smile program on Feb. 7 as a way to provide free dental care to area children who are underserved by insurance. Appointments are available from noon to 6:30 p.m. at SJFMC in Hammonton at 860 S. White Horse Pike, and in Egg Harbor Township at 3003 English Creek Ave. Unit C6. Call 800-486-0131 for patient appointments. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Cumberland
Bus trip to African American museum: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will sponsor a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. The bus will leave 8 a.m. sharp from the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College), 3322 College Drive, Vineland. It is requested participants arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45. Space is limited. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
Help for veterans: Military veterans living in the county are invited to an information session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at the American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road, Toms River. A veterans service officer will be available to discuss claims and other benefits questions. For information, call 732-604-8326.
Cape May
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. For more information, call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960. Cape Assist is located at 3819 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood. Must be a resident of New Jersey and 18 years or older.
For more information, visit CapeAssist.org..
