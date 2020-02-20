Atlantic
MBCA Scholarship Foundation applications: The Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association is accepting student scholarship and outstanding educator applications online by clicking on scholarships at mbcanj.com. All application materials must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. March 20 to the MBCA Offices, 1616 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For more information, call Alex Marino, scholarship co‐chair, at alex.marino@Stocktonedu.com.
Women’s service awards brunch: The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Atlantic City branch, will hold its 2020 Scholarship and Community Service Awards Brunch 11:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at Atlantic City Country Club, One Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. Doors open 10:45 a.m. This year’s honorees include: Community Service Award — Lonniyell Sykes-McKellar; Public Safety/Community Service Award — Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin; Health Award — Dr. Simone Noble; Education Award — Olivia C. Caldwell; Entrepreneur/Business Award — Cordis E. Chikezie. Tickets are $60. For more information or to RSVP, call Annie R. Smith, club president, at 609-645-2239 or 609-442-0598 or email annsc230@aol.com.
Cape May
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. Upcoming municipal rabies clinics include: Upper Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Woodbine — 10 a.m. to noon March 7, Woodbine Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue; West Cape May — 4 to 5 p.m. March 12, Public Works, 732 Broadway; Sea Isle City — 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, Old Public School, 4501 Park Road; Lower Township — 9 to 11 a.m. April 4, Public Works Yard, 771 Seashore Road, Erma; Middle Township — 2 to 3 p.m. May 2 and Sept. 26, Public Works garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House.
Cumberland
All-breed cat show: The Empire Cat Club will present “The Empire Returns,” an all-breed cat show sanctioned by the Cat Fanciers’ Association, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. Tickets may be purchased as the door. Parking is free in the rear lot. For more information, visit TheAve.biz or email chestnutrunfarm@aol.com.
Bus trip to African American museum: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition will sponsor a bus trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. The bus will leave 8 a.m. sharp from the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (formerly Cumberland County College), 3322 College Drive, Vineland. It is requested participants arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. The cost is $45. Space is limited. For information, call 302-265-3870 or visit holocaustcoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
‘Use of Medical Marijuana Among Older Adults’ presentation: The use of medical marijuana among older adults will be the theme of the Stockton Center on Successful Aging Fourth Friday lecture at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Stockton University in Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. The use of medical marijuana among adults is on the rise. This course presented by Anne Markel-Crozier, CSW, will provide an overview of the health benefits of medical marijuana in older adults and the legal and ethical issues associated with the use. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 609-626-6060.
Tax prep workshop at Stockton Manahawkin: A workshop on tax law updates for businesses and individuals will be held noon Feb. 27 at Stockton University Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave., Stafford Township. Stockton Assistant Professor of Business Studies John Boyle will provide a step-by-step presentation on individual tax preparation. Registration is required. Call 609-626-3883.
