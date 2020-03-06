Atlantic
Masons offer scholarship: Justice Lodge of Trinity Justice Lodge 79 of F&AM announces scholarship money is available to graduating seniors and students already attending college. To be eligible, the applicant must be the daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson of a member belonging to a lodge in the 23rd Masonic District of Atlantic County. The student must show academic achievement, financial need and good character with recommendations. The application is available at trinityjusticelodge79.com. The deadline to submit is April 16. For more information, call Eliot Friedland at 609-829-2786 or Bruce Peskoe at 609-484-9800.
Recycled art contest: The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is hosting its 6th Annual Recycled Art Contest from March 16-27. Participants can create art from material destined to be recycled or thrown away. Entries must be submitted, with an entry form attached, to any Atlantic County Library branch. Artwork must be made from recyclable or nonrecyclable materials. Chosen artwork will be on display at the Hamilton Mall during the month of April, and prize winners will be awarded and on display at ACUA’s Earth Day Festival. For a list of requirements and age divisions, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/ArtContest.
Cape May
Canine Good Citizen Test: Canine Good Citizen (CGC) and Advance CGC testing for area dogs will be conducted by the Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club 7 p.m. March 17. The cost for each test is a $15 donation. Registration is requested by emailing cmcdotc@comcast.net or call 609-827-5256. The test will be held at the 4-H Lockwood Center, 355 Court House-Dennisville Road, Cape May Court House. For information on the test requirements, visit AKC.org.
Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For more information, call 609-465-1311. This month’s rabies clinics include: West Cape May — 4 to 5 p.m. March 12, Public Works Building, 732 Broadway; Sea Isle City — 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, Old Public School, 4501 Park Road.
Cumberland
Youth baseball Challenger League: The Rotary Club of Vineland and the North Vineland Little League will sponsor the 2020 Challenger League, “A Baseball League for All,” for players living in Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Cape May or Atlantic counties. Any physically or mentally challenged boy or girl is eligible to participate. The Challenger division is for ages 5 to 18; the senior division starts at age 15 and has no age limit. Registration takes place at North Vineland Little League Clubhouse, Dr. Charles Cunningham Park, 1676 North West Ave, Vineland. Dates and times are: 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 11 and 1 to 3 p.m. March 14. All participants must bring proof of age and those under 18 must have a parent/guardian present during registration. There is no fee. For information, call Joe at 609-381-0450 or visit vinelandrotary.com/ challenger-league
Cumberland County Legends dinner: The 11th annual Cumberland County Legends event will be held March 28 at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn in Vineland. The 2020 honorees are Austin Gould, former music teacher at Bridgeton High School; Dr. Thomas A. Dwyer, orthopaedic surgeon and president/CEO of Premier Orthopaedic Associates; and the Trout Family. The event includes dinner and music. Tickets are $75. For information, call Karla Laws at 856-391-1127.
Southern Ocean
Irish Night at Albert Music Hall: Live music and entertainment by Irish step dancers will be featured from 7:30 to 11 p.m. March 21 at Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mills Road, Ocean Township. Doors open 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 11 and younger. Light refreshments may be purchased. For information, visit alberthall.org.
Library hosts 12th annual prom dress drive: The Ocean County Library’s annual prom dress drive will be held through March 13. All branches are accepting gently-used or new prom dresses and tuxedos during regular business hours. The drive will provide formal attire at no charge to middle and high school aged students for their schools’ spring formal events. Accessories, shoes, purses or bridesmaid’s dresses are not needed at this time. Giveaways will take place at the Barnegat Branch, 112 Burr St., from 3 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 2; and at the Little Egg Harbor branch, 290 Mathistown Road, from 4 to 8 p.m. April 7 and 8. You do not have to register for this free event. For more information, call 732-349-6200 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
