Atlantic
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a NJSIAA paid official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email beckerj55@aol.com
AMI mobile mammography van schedule: The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will be at the ShopRite in Somers Point on Dec. 27. The screenings are for women 40+ with no current or past breast issues. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For hours and scheduling information, call 609-677-9729.
Cape May
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. For information, visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
