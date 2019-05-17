Atlantic
Senior Citizens Art Show: Atlantic County residents ages 60 and older will display their works at the 43rd annual Senior Citizens Art Show, on display through May 30 at the Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. Works in acrylic, craft, digital imagery, mixed media, oil, pastel and photography categories are included. Winning entries will advance to the state competition. An awards ceremony will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. May 30. For more information, visit Atlantic-County.org.
Cape May
Conservation Day: The County Park & Zoo and the American Association of Zookeepers Cape May Zoo Chapter will host a Conservation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at the zoo, 707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House. The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funds for endangered animals and their habitats. For more information, call 609-465-5271.
Free pet rabies clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health will hold a municipal rabies clinic from 2 to 3 p.m. May 18 at Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Cumberland
Bus trip to view new Holocaust exhibit in NYC: The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education will host a trip June 13 to the Neue Galerie at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” The trip is open to educators and the public. The bus will leave the Luciano Conference & Events Center at Cumberland County College, 3322 College Drive, Vineland, at 7:30 a.m. sharp; return is expected about 9:30 p.m. Reservations are limited. To register, send a $75 non-refundable payment to The Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties, 1015 E. Park Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360.