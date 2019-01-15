Atlantic
Learn the art of card making: The Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation invites residents 15 years and older to learn the skill of card making. Classes will be held one Saturday a month, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Lake Lenape East Park catering hall, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing. Classes also have been scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 16. Participants will make six handmade cards. No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided for an $18 fee per class, payable at registration. For more information and to register, email Lori Pinto at lori@lollypoppaper.com. Registration for the Saturday class is requested by Wednesday.
MLK Community Spirit Award: Atlantic County will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at its 32nd annual birthday commemoration 11 a.m. Friday at the county office building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. The ceremony will feature the presentation of the Community Spirit award to Atlantic City resident Shalanda Austin. The keynote address will be presented by the Rev. Latasha D. Milton, senior pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church. The community is invited.
Cape May
Community Forum on Homelessness: County residents are invited to the Cape May County Community Forum on Homelessness from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Rio Grande Fire Hall, 1120 Route 47. The guest speaker will be Daniel McDonald. For more information, call Natalia at 609-522-5960 or email Natalia@capeassist.org.
Kiwanis seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Southern Ocean
Stafford Township Senior Volunteer Fair: Stafford Recreation is hosting a Senior Volunteer Fair 1 to 4 p.m. Those looking for opportunities to give back or get more involved in the community are encouraged to attend. Representatives from a wide array of organizations will be in attendance. Light refreshments will be served. The event will take place at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
or visit StaffordNJ.gov.