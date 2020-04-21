Atlantic
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties seeks donations of nonperishable food to provide for people in need. Most needed are canned tuna, cereal, soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany. Applications are due by June 1. Selection will be made by July 15. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Mental Health Association in Atlantic County providing new ‘virtual’ groups: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its “Virtual Community Wellness Center” with a calendar containing new and existing groups, provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. The virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered until recently when social distancing was required. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cellphone. The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery. Other groups being offered are substance use, mental wellness, grief and hoarding disorder. There are also meetings for family members with a loved one living with mental illness or who is in recovery. All meetings are free. For more information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cape May
Cape May-Lewes Ferry donates to Lower Twp. food pantry: The Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s Food and Retail Department team recently donated a truckload of food supplies to the Gleaning Center Food Pantry at Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Erma. In a news release, Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations, credited the food and retail team for developing and coordinating the effort. The food service operations – both on the vessels and inside the terminal – have been shuttered since March 18. Many of the products in stock wouldn’t be used for the foreseeable future, and instead of returning the items for credit, the Food and Retail team came up with a plan to donate the food provisions locally. Prior to the COVID -19 outbreak, the food pantry was serving about 10 to 15 families each day, but the demand has since increased nearly three-fold, Pastor Tim West of the Seashore Community Church said. For those interested in donating food to the pantry, call 609-886-6196 or visit sccnaz.com.
Cheers! Cape May County program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Among the first efforts being recognized are the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation. The Chamber offers these initiatives a “cheers!” by posting about them on its website and social media pages with the hashtag #cheersCMC and #CMCstrong, and by asking others to join in offering thanks and sharing about these organizations. The full list of initiatives recognized by the campaign can be viewed on the Chamber’s website under “Community.”
Cumberland
Fearon joins BBBS: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties announced Alicia Fearon joined the organization as a program manager. Fearon will manage high school mentoring programs. She was born and raised in Michigan, earning her degree in social work from Eastern Michigan University. She said her focus in Cumberland County will be program mentorship. For information about mentoring or other ways to support BBBS, call 856-692-0916 or visit SouthJerseyBigs.org.
