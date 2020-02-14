Atlantic

AARP TaxAide offers free income tax preparation: Certified counselors with the IRS/AARP TaxAide Program will be available to help residents with income tax forms. An appointment is required for all locations. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide or stop by a site to schedule an appointment. Offices are open in Margate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, through April 6, at City Hall, 9001 Winchester Ave.; in Galloway Township from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, through April 7, at the Atlantic County Library, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road; in Somers Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, through April 7, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 157 Shore Road; in Brigantine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 8, and Saturdays through April 4 at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. South, near the tennis courts; in Pleasantville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, through April 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, through April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.; in Mays Landing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, through April 3, and on April 9, at the Atlantic County Library, second floor meeting room, 40 Farragut Ave.

Cape May

Rabies vaccinations for pets: The Cape May County Department of Health offers free or low-cost rabies shots for pets. For information, call 609-465-1311. Upcoming clinics include: Upper Township — 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Shore Veterinary Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Woodbine — 10 a.m. to noon March 7, Woodbine Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue; West Cape May — 4 to 5 p.m. March 12, Public Works, 732 Broadway; Sea Isle City — 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, Old Public School, 4501 Park Road; Lower Township — 9 to 11 a.m. April 4, Public Works Yard, 771 Seashore Road, Erma; Middle Township — 2 to 3 p.m. May 2 and Sept. 26, Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House.

Southern Ocean

Understanding the U.S. Census: In support of the 2020 United States Census on April 1, the Ocean County Library will offer a free workshop for anyone interested in working within the U.S. Census Bureau. Scheduled events include “You Count: Census 2020,” 2 p.m. March 24 at the Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Avenue, Surf City. For information, call the individual branches or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

