Atlantic
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brain-research.
ACUA Garden Talk: The Atlantic County Master Gardeners are hosting a free, educational Garden Talk inside the ACUA Community Garden from 6 to 7:45 p.m. July 19. The topic will be “Compost and Beneficial Insects” and will focus on using compost and beneficial insects in your garden. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is located at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6934 or visit ACUA.com.
Cape May
2018 4-H Fair: The annual 4-H fair runs from noon to 9 p.m. July 19 and 20 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 21 at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The chicken barbecue is held 5 p.m. nightly. Fair admission is free. For a schedule of events, visit cmc4h.com.
New farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For visitor and vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic.edu/cape may.
Ocean
“Philadelphia in a Day”: John Boyle, assistant professor of business studies at Stockton University, will present a lecture 2 p.m. July 24 at the Manahawkin satellite campus at 712 E. Bay Ave. He will outline popular and educational tourist sites in Philadelphia. Light refreshments will be served. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-626-3883.
Cumberland
Library offers County Store Night: The county library will offer services at the County Store in the Cumberland Mall in Vineland from 4 to 7 p.m. July 26. Services offered include passports and notary services. For information, call 856-300-7466 or visit ccclerknj.com.