Atlantic
County Democrats seek candidates: The Atlantic County Democratic Committee invites hard-working, distinguished members of the community to run for elected office at the county and local levels in the 2019 election. If interested in running for office, submit a resume and a cover letter to info@atlantic- democrats.com. The deadline is Feb. 8.
NJSIAA Track & Field Official classes: The Southern Bay Shore Association is conducting cadet classes for those interested in becoming a NJSIAA track and field official. Classes will begin 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Holy Spirit High School. For further information and to register for the class, call 609-335-3132 or email beckerj- 55@aol.com.
American Heart Month community breakfast: Shore Physicians Group continues its Be Well Connected community breakfast education series with a discussion about stroke and heart health from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. The event is free and open to the community. Guests will hear from a panel of Shore experts. The event will include a continental breakfast, question and answer session and information about additional resources. To RSVP, call 609-653-3435.
Cape May
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: 10 a.m. to noon, Fire House, Fifth Street, Ocean City; Feb. 2 — 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Feb. 16 — 1 to 3 p.m., Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Feb. 23 — 1 to 2 p.m., Municipal Building, 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood; March 5 — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 712 Franklin St., Cape May; March 9 — 10 a.m. to noon, Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine; March 23 — 9 to 10 a.m., Old Public School, 4501 Park Road, Sea Isle City; April 13 — 9 to 11 a.m., Lower Township Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma; May 18 — 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml.
Senior Citizen Walk & Talk: Adults are invited from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through March 26, to enjoy a few hours of walking and talking in Cape May Convention Hall. For information, visit discovercapemaynj.com or call at 609-884-9565.
Cumberland
Holocaust film/workshop: A workshop screening and discussion of the film “Bye Bye Germany,” will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the George P. Luciano Conference & Events Center, Cumberland County College, 3322 College Drive, Vineland. The event is free and open to the public. The workshop is presented by The South Jersey Holocaust Coalition, the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education, the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties and Cumberland County College. The workshop will be continuous, with no break or food. Educators, students and the public are invited to attend and 3.0 Professional Development hours will be granted. RSVP is due by Feb. 4. To register, email holocaustcoalition.com.
Southern Ocean
Call for artists: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences seeks artists to participate in its summer Foundation Arts Festival on July 20, with a preview party to be held July 19. The deadline to register is Feb. For more information, visit lbifoundation.org.
Fishing Flea Market: The fourth annual Fishing Flea Market sponsored by the SOC Chapter of the Sunshine Foundation will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Edward Thornton Community Center, 319 W. Calabreeze Drive, Little Egg Harbor Township. Admission is $3. The event will feature more than 40 vendors of fishing equipment, apparel, nautical decor and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.