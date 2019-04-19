Antique Collectors host bus trip: The Antique Collectors Club will hold its annual bus trip to Philadelphia on April 24 to see the latest exhibit at the Barnes Foundation Museum. Departure will be 9:15 a.m. from Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood. The trip is open to the public. The cost is $40. Admission and a food voucher are included. For information, call 609-634-5094.
Campaign launch party: Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the 2020 presidential election are invited to a launch party 6 p.m. April 27 at the Shore Diner, Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. The event is hosted by Atlantic County 4 Bernie. Attendees will watch a video of Sanders speaking to his base and can sign up to volunteer on the campaign. Food will be available for purchase, as will bumper stickers, buttons and T-shirts. Email questions to atlanticcounty4bernie@gmail.com. To RSVP, visit act.bernie sanders.com/event/Organizing_Kickoff_Main_Attend/266.
Friends of Education gala: The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will hold its annual event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. This year’s honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA. Tickets are $40 and dinner is included. For tickets, call 609-641-4053.
or visit ACCEANews.org.