Atlantic
ACUA Garden Talk: The Atlantic County Master Gardeners are hosting a free, educational Garden Talk inside the ACUA Community Garden from 6 to 7:45 p.m. July 19. The topic will be “Compost and Beneficial Insects” and will focus on using compost and beneficial insects in your garden. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is located at 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. For more information, call 609-272-6934 or go to ACUA.com.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at its Galloway Township campus, 101 Vera King Farris Drive. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. To learn more, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck and the Brain Research Team at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brainresearch.
Cape May
New farmers market: The Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market is open for its inaugural season from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s Cape May County campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road. For vendor information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619 or visit atlantic .edu/capemay.
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. Screenings will be held: July 14: Cape May Convention Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; July 15: Sea Isle City Pavilion, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; July 21: Longport S. 35th Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Aug. 5: Ventnor Newport Avenue Gazebo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit cape-atlanticcoalition.org.
Cumberland
NAMI support meeting: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. July 16 at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. For more information, please call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Free workshop for veterans: Project TechVet: Technology Solutions for Veterans, will take place July 24 in Room 016 of the library at Ocean County College in Toms River. The workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by technology demonstrations until 3 p.m. Learn about technology devices designed to help with anxiety, vision loss, memory skills, organization, reading, computer access and more. RSVP is needed by July 13. For information, call 732-255-0456 or email accomodations @ocean .edu.