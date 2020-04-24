Atlantic
NAMI meets online: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a family support group meeting Monday for participants to attend using their home computers or phones from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive an email with Zoom and phone links. Call 215-327-7940 or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com. In addition, there will be a meeting May 11 as well as an educational program for individuals struggling with mental illness and substance abuse. For more information, call Abbie Katz at 215-327-7940. or email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362 or email dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.
Cape May
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call 609-823-1850.
‘Cheers!’ program: The Cape May County Chamber has announced the start of its Cheers! Cape May County program to recognize and celebrate local businesses and residents supporting the community during the COVID-19 crisis. To view highlights, visit the Chamber’s website under “Community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.