Atlantic
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union scholarship opportunities: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union invites members and eligible members in their senior year of high school to apply for scholarships worth $500 and $1,000. Applications may be downloaded at JerseyShoreFCU.org and must be completed by March 29. Credit union membership is open to residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For information, call 609-646-3339, ext. 129.
CASCA College Fair: The Cape Atlantic School Counselor Association will hold its eighth annual college fair from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Stockton University Sport Center, main campus, Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township. More than 100 colleges and universities from across the country are expected to attend. For more information, call 609-805-0164.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. The information session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 27 at CASA for Children, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Friends of Education gala: The Atlantic County Council of Education Associations will hold its annual event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 10 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Resort, 401 S. New York Road, Galloway Township. This year’s honorees are Rita Mack, FACES 4 Autism, OceanFirst Foundation and the Hamilton Township PTA. Tickets are $40 and dinner is included. For tickets, call 609-641-4053 or visit ACCEANews.org.
Cape May
Homeschool curriculum sale: The Families United Network Academy will hold its 13th annual homeschool and educational used book sale from 9 a.m. to noon March 30 at Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Tuckahoe. There will be education-related books, toys and materials and seminars. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For information, visit FUNCurriculumSale.Tripod.com.
Cape May Tech Job Fair: The Cape May County Technical School will host its annual Job Fair from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the MAC, located in front of the school, adjacent to parking lot B. The event is free and open to the public. Cape May County Technical School is located at 188 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. For more information or to reserve an employer table, call 609-380-0200, ext 644 or email esatterfield@capemaytech.com.
Friendly calls from CONTACT: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from CONTACT Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call Debbi Holland at 609-823-0762.
Cumberland
Legends Award ceremony: The Cumberland County Legends committee will hold its 2019 event March 30 at The Grove at Centerton in Pittsgrove. The honorees are Paul J. Ritter III, Dr. Satish Shah and Jennifer Webb-McCraw. The event includes dinner, music and raffles. Tickets are $50. Proceeds benefit the Complete Care Family Health Foundation. For information, call 856-451-4700, ext. 2071.
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Maurice River Music salon concerts: The 12th season of the Maurice River Music monthly salon concerts continues April 7 with a performance by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura. The concert will be held 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 or visit maurice-rivermusic.com.
Southern Ocean
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.
Quilters Guild bus trip: Pieceful Shores Quilters Guild will hold its annual fabric shopping bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 25. Pickup points will be at the Forked River rest stop on the Garden State Parkey and the Bay Avenue Community Center in Manahawkin. The cost is $30 for members, $38 for guests. For information, call Charlene Samanich at 609-296-7652.