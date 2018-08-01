Atlantic County
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at all AMI locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Youth travel baseball tryouts: The Atlantic County Outlaws 9-U independent youth travel baseball team will hold free tryouts from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Gabriel Memorial Field 1, 200 Duerer St., Galloway Township. Players should arrive by 9:50 a.m. The tryouts are for all current and new players born after May 1, 2009, for fall 2018 and spring 2019 teams. For information, visit acoutlaws.com or email pete@acoutlaws.com.
CASA Magical Monday fundraiser: Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City will host Magical Monday on Aug. 6 to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Unlimited ride wristbands may be purchased for $25 between noon and 4 p.m. For information, call 609-399-7082.
Free skin cancer screenings at area beaches: Shore Medical Center and the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, along with area dermatological practitioners, are offering free full-body skin cancer screenings at beach locations throughout the summer. In addition to the screening, participants will receive skin cancer prevention education from members of the coalition. The next screening will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Newport Avenue Gazebo in Ventnor. To learn more, call 609-653-3923 or visit capeatlanticcoalition.org.
Cumberland County
Historic Alliance Colony celebrates 136th anniversary: The Alliance Colony, the first successful colony of Jewish farmers in the United States, will hold a picnic celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Alliance Cemetery grounds, 970 Gershal Ave., Norma. The event is co-hosted by the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. It will be held rain or shine. There will be barbecue chicken platters, hot dogs, live klezmer music, a bounce house, face painting and activities for all ages. Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and younger. To RSVP, call the Jewish Federation at 856-696-4445.
Ocean County
OCC open house: If you live in the southern part of Ocean County and want to know about opportunities available at Ocean County College, visit the Southern Education Center at 195 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8. Advance registration is requested. To register, visit go.ocean.edu/events. For questions or more information, call 732-255-0400, ext. 2960.
Lotus Project hosts Coffee and Comfort program: The Lotus Project, a nonprofit that brings art expression programs for those with addictions and their loved ones, offers support workshops from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every other Sunday at The Coffee Nest, inside Artifacts & Company, 100 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven. Workshops are free. For information, email thelotusprojectamy @gmail.com.
Cape May County
ACCC farmers market: The inaugural Atlantic Cape Community College farmers market runs from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30 at the college’s Cape May County campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. For information, call Mari Zgombic at 609-463-3619.
or visit atlantic.edu/capemay.