Atlantic
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union scholarship opportunities: Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union invites members and eligible members in their senior year of high school to apply for scholarships worth $500 and $1,000. Applications may be downloaded at JerseyShoreFCU.org and must be completed by March 29. Credit union membership is open to residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties. For information, call 609-646-3339, ext. 129.
Atlantic County Animal Shelter offering discounted pet adoptions: The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is offering discounted pet adoptions through March 18 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Pets will be available for a discounted adoption fee of $25 for dogs and cats. All pets adopted from the shelter include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation. The shelter is open to the public seven days a week, 1 to 4 p.m., except Tuesdays, when it closes at 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 240 Old Turnpike Road, Pleasantville. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit ACLink.org/AnimalShelter.
Cape May
Homeschool curriculum sale: The Families United Network Academy will hold its 13th annual homeschool and educational used book sale from 9 a.m. to noon March 30 at the Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Tuckahoe. There will be education-related books, toys and materials and seminars. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For information, visit FUNCurriculumSale.Tripod.com.
Friendly calls from Contact: Residents in Atlantic and Cape May counties who are disabled, elderly or isolated can sign up to receive daily reassurance calls from Contact Cape-Atlantic. The service is free. For more information, call Debbi Holland at 609-823-0762.
Coffee Fridays for grandparents: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group invites grandparents who are raising their grandchildren to come to the next Coffee Fridays program on March 22. The program takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Extension Building, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. New families are encouraged to come and learn more about the program. There is no charge for this program, but reservations are needed. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Cumberland
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA.
Southern Ocean
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. The LBIF will donate a portion of proceeds made on artwork sales to the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey. For more information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.