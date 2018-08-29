Cape May
Soroptimists seek award applicants: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award. The award aids women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. To qualify, an applicant must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or undergraduate degree. Two $2,000 awards are offered this year. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For information, call Denise Shuler 609-425-5014 or visit SICMC.com.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.