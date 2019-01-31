Atlantic County SPCA: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265 or 609-927-9059.
Free training grants available through the T. Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T. Byrd Center in Pleasantville. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The center is located at 1501 S. New Road. For information, call 609-484-9356. Visit TByrdCenter.com for more information.
Master Gardener Training Course: The Atlantic County Master Gardener Training Program consists of 22 classes on topics including soil classification and fertility, plant propagation, insect identification, landscape design, native plants and weed identification, and tours of local vegetable and flower farms and vineyards. Applications are now being accepted for the next class, taking place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5. There is a fee for the class to cover materials and supplies. The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County is located at 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing. For more information, call the extension office at 609-625-0056 or visit Rutgers-Atlantic.org/Garden.
Call for submariners: Membership is open to the South Jersey Sub Association for any individual who has served on a United States submarine. For more information, call Tom Innocente at 609-927-4358.{p align=”center”}