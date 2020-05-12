Atlantic
May is Mental Health Awareness Month: The Freeholder Boards of Atlantic and Cape May counties recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The resolution was sponsored and supported by the National Alliance on Mental Illness and NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May. NAMI, a national organization, provides free programs of support, education and advocacy for families and those affected by mental illness. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or visit NAMIAC.org.
JFS & JCC Golf Tournament rescheduled: The 7th annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 1 at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. The event is a joint effort of Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center to raise funds for agency programs and services. The 18-hole tournament includes on-course contests. Registration begins 11:30 a.m., followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch and dinner. For information about the event, visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.
South Jersey Jazz Society scholarship: The South Jersey Jazz Society’s annual Bob Simon Scholarship Award is available to middle and high school students. The scholarship provides an opportunity for aspiring student musicians to work one on one with a professional jazz educator. The scholarship is open to students in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties. To apply, submit a statement of no more than 100 words explaining why the applicant feels he/she deserves to receive the scholarship. An MP3 or CD sample of his/her work along with a letter of recommendation from a jazz educator must accompany Applications are due by June 1. For more information, call 609-927-6677 or visit southjerseyjazz.org.
Deadline extended for Cooper Levenson scholarship: High school seniors have until May 15 to submit applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. Applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need. For application criteria and more information, call Donna Vecere, director of marketing, at 609-572-7362.
Jewish Family Service needs food pantry donations: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is asking the community to donate nonperishable food to provide for people in need. The top donation needs are canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits. Following the social distancing guidelines, collection bins have been placed at the following locations: Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N. First St.; Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.; and Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. For more information, call JFS at 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.
Southern Ocean
Poster contest moves online: The Ocean County Clerk’s Office has moved the annual “My County” Poster Contest online. All fourth graders are invited to complete their posters at home and submit an email including a JPEG photo of their artwork to the county. The date for submissions has been extended to May 15. Parents must also complete a short “My County” Poster Contest entry form, available on the County Clerk’s website at OceanCounty-Clerk.com. Detailed instructions are listed on the website. Both the entry form and poster photo should be emailed to mycountyposter@co.ocean.nj.us. For information, call 732-929-2018.
Ocean County College to hold virtual commencement ceremony: Ocean County College will recognize graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony 6 p.m. June 16. The ceremony will then be available online for viewing at any time. The College will create a video that will include pre-recorded speeches, photos and text announcements of each graduate’s name, degree and honors, as well as customized slides featuring personal recognition, photos and messages from the Class of 2020. Caps and gowns will be delivered to the homes of graduates at no cost, allowing them to take photos wearing the regalia for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.
