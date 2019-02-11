Atlantic
Nominations sought for Anchor Awards: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is accepting nominations for its annual Anchor Awards to recognize individuals who have made a difference in the areas of support, education and advocacy for those with a mental illness/substance use disorder. Winners will be honored during the Evening of Wellness cocktail reception and charity auction at The Carriage House in Galloway Township on May 15. The deadline for nominations is March 17. For information, call 609-652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
ACBA dinner: The Atlantic County Bar Association will host a legislative dinner Feb. 27 at Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. Guest speakers include State Sen. Christopher Brown, Assemblymen Vincent Mazzeo and John Armato and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. Tickets are $55. For more information, call Tamara Lamb, ACBA executive director, at 609-345-3444 or email Tamara.Lamb@atcobar.org.
Atlantic County SPCA: The Atlantic County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers discounted pet services to the public, in addition to clinics every Tuesday. Services include spay/neuter procedures, laser sessions and dental cleanings. The center is at 334 Steelmanville Road, Egg Harbor Township. Appointments are requested. For information, call 609-927-6265 or 609-927-9059.
Free training grants available through the T.Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T.Byrd Center, 1501 S. New Road. For information, call 609-484-9356. For information, visit TByrdCenter.com.
Cumberland
Free tax prep service: United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the Campaign for Working Families offers a volunteer income tax assistance program for eligible county residents. Individuals and families earning $55,000 or less are eligible to receive assistance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 78 W. Park Ave., Suite 12, Vineland. For information, visit UnitedForImpact.org/VITA or CWFPhilly.org.
Ocean
Wildlife photography exhibit at the LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences invites the community to view its new exhibit featuring area wildlife photographers through March 16. Admission to the gallery is free. An opening reception and potluck featuring live music will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The event is BYOB. For more information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.
Prom dress drive: All branches of the Ocean County Library are collecting new or gently used formal dresses, party dresses, evening gowns and tuxedos to donate to area high school students who need something to wear to spring proms. Larger sizes are especially needed. Donations will be accepted through April 1. For information, call any branch library.