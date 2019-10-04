Atlantic
Community chorus seeks male voices: The Mainland Choral Society needs tenors and basses for its annual Christmas concert to be held Dec. 6. Rehearsals are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, Shore Road and Meyran Avenue in Somers Point. There is $20 membership fee to participate. For information, call 609-432-7876.
Track and field officials certification: The Southern Bayshore Track & Field Association has positions available for interested candidates to be a paid NJSIAA official in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For more information and to register, call Jackie Becker at 609-335-3132 or email becker55@aol.com
Democratic debate watch party: The public is invited to watch the Democratic presidential debates 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. Gathering starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be food available for purchase, also T-shirts, campaign buttons and bumper stickers available for purchase. The event is hosted by Atlantic County for Bernie. To RSVP, email atlanticcountyforbernie@gmail.com
Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame nominations sought: The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations of outstanding women in Atlantic County for the 2020 induction. Candidates must be women born or raised in Atlantic County, or an Atlantic County resident or employed in Atlantic County for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations may also be submitted. Nominations must be received by Oct. 15. For information, call 609-272-1469 or visit acwnj.org.
Cape May
Arts studio tour: The Artists Guild of the Cape will host its second annual studio tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13, rain or shine. Locations are from Somers Point to Cape May Point, from Wildwood to Woodbine. There will be about 33 artists and 26 studios open each day for free. For more information, call Stan Sperlak at 609-827-6423 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Cumberland
‘Mauricetown Maritime Madness’: The A.J. Meerwald will be docked at the old Mauricetown Bridge for a fun, spooky two-hour sail beginning at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 26, followed by a ghost tour of the historic town. The sail is limited to 40 guests. Tickets are $37.50. The ghost tour may be booked separately for $10 and begins at the Compton House at 1229 Front St. For information, call 856-785-0457.
Southern Ocean
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a monthly bus trip to Resorts Casino Hotel on the third Monday of each month through November. The bus leaves the Beach Haven Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West in Manahawkin at 10:15 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes bus transportation and $30 casino credit. All are welcome. For reservations, call 609-597-5222.
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the following locations: the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building, 25 Pine St. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
